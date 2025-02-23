Are Trump & Musk the COUNTER-ELITES? w/ Derrick Broze

Obviously, Trump getting in with the power of Elon is making significant changes in our society here in America. Amazing things are happening and I hope they continue to expose the corruption in healthcare, medicaid, medicare entitlements, the pentagon, the military industrial complex, and much more. It’s absolutely wonderful! However, I want to pull up a quote from one of the most important people in our history, which is Thomas Jefferson, who said, “the price of freedom is eternal vigilance.”

There have been a lot of individuals that are trying to raise red flags and say, “look, don’t get too excited, we have to still be watching what’s happening.” What I’m seeing is that these people, folks like, Whitney Webb, or Catherin Austin Fitts, or my guest today Derek Broze, are very quickly being labeled as “blackpilled.” I can’t help but be reminded of the fact that the labeling of information like this goes back to the CIA and their creation of the label “conspiracy theorists.” How are we going to get people to not question the JFK assassination? Oh, we’ll call them all “conspiracy theorists.” Obviously, that expanded to, if you are anybody that questions any particular narrative, whether it’s 9-11, any kind of shootings, the vaccine, and the big pharma industry, you’re labeled a “conspiracy theorist.”

While I’m not what I would consider a “black pilled” person, I think that it’s really dangerous for us to get placed into these buckets where we’re not willing to look at certain types of information and at least give it a chance. We must encourage each other to analyze and think about what’s going on in our world before we put it into a bucket like, “that’s black pill information.”

As a journalist and host of Man in America, I believe it’s my job to expose you to different opinions. If I was just feeding you one pipeline of information, I’m not doing my job. We must continue to question everything. I have hope for this country, I have a lot of hope in what Trump is dong, I have a lot of hope in what Elon Musk is doing, however, as per Mr. Jefferson, I am remaining eternally vigilant.

I’m questioning the fact that Trump brought out, on day two or three, Larry Ellison from Project Stargate. Ellison, who’s background is steeped heavily in working closely with the CIA to the point that they’re now talking about AI developed vaccines. It’s like, oh, wait, they’re going to solve cancer that the previous mRNA vaccines have been causing? That doesn’t make sense to me. It’s our responsibility to question this. At the end of the day, I want to be able to listen to different viewpoints with the goal of coming to where I feel comfortable in making my own decisions. If I see Trump push forward for more initiatives and executive orders that, in my opinion, push our society closer to a biometric digital monitoring state, I’m gong to oppose that. I’m not just going to take it and say, “well, if Trump’s doing it, I’m okay with it.” I need to know what’s going on so that I know exactly where to put my support, and exactly what I’m going to be resisting, and I hope you feel the same.

Follow Derrick's work at https://theconsciousresistance.com/

Larry Ellison's plans and the implications for privacy I just wanted to pick up on the point you mentioned there about Larry Ellison. For those who don't know, I write weekly articles, I'm the lead investigator at The Last American Vagabond and we put out an investigation right when the Stargate project was announced looking into not only the project itself, but Larry Ellison's history and Oracle's history. As you correctly point out, Oracle has had deep ties to the CIA from the very beginning and literally just this week, as we're recording this, Larry Ellison was speaking at the ‘World Government Summit,’ yes, there's a summit called the ‘World Government Summit’ and I quote from him specifically, he said, “we need healthcare data, diagnostic data, genomic data, digital health records of the entire population, and to move it into a single unified data platform in order for AI to better understand our country.” So the same guy who's talking about mRNA, AI cancer vaccines, promising you they're going to cure cancer is out there advocating for a single platform to put everybody's data into. You're also correct that, and this is something I've been shouting from the rooftops for years, that unfortunately the people, what I term the “predator class,” are extremely brilliant and have so much data on us that they understand our psychology better than we probably ever can.

