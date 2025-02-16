Playback speed
What They're HIDING About Europe's RAPE CRISIS Will SHOCK You

Streamed on January 7, 2025
Man in America
Feb 16, 2025
3
Transcript

Tonight’s show is a pretty serious topic. It’s disturbing, it’s depressing, it’s angering, tonight we’ll be focusing on the rape of Europe. Specifically, what’s happening with the migrant crisis, the mass immigration going into Europe, and what’s happening once these immigrants are interacting with the people of Europe, the natives of Europe. Unfortunately, what we’re seeing is a massive spike in rape, specifically of white European women.

This is an important topic we have to be looking at because here in America, with the open border that we have, we’re witnessing our own issues with this type of criminal activity. It’s unfortunate that we’re seeing relatively common headlines of young 14-year-old girls going missing and found later to have been raped and murdered. Oftentimes we find out that these crimes were carried out by illegal immigrants.

As much as people support multiculturalism and like to see America as the “melting pot,” we are now seeing what happens when you take all these different cultures and shove them into one place with the expectation that they’ll all get along. Maybe you’d say, “Oh, Seth, you're such a white nationalist.” I am in fact white, and I am a nationalist. I believe in America, clearly, my show is called, ‘Man In America.’ I was born and raised in America and I love this country; I bleed red, white, and blue. So yes, I would say I’m much more of a nationalist than a globalist.

