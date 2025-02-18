How False Flags and Psyops Enslave America Through Fear w/ Chad Prather

Already stepping into the new year we see all kinds of craziness. Weeks ahead of the inauguration and we see crazy things happening everywhere. We’ve had multiple terrorist attacks, some of which look like they may be false flags involving our military or intelligence agencies. There’s a few suspicious things about that of course, but it’s not just that. There’s a cyber truck that blew up. There was a shooting in New York. Things are literally popping off in a pretty wild way to kick of the new year.

All of this leaves us with a lot of questions. What is 2025 going to look like? Today I have Chad Prather joining us. He has a fantastic podcast and was with Blaze TV for some time. He’s just a brilliant guy and very much a Texas man through and through. He and I are going to be chatting about what’s happening in this country and what we think the next four years looks like.

Watch Chad: www.WatchChad.com

The Importance of Network and Preparation If you're going to prepare, it's going to take work. And, you know, you've got to be ready. You need to read information. You need to have the right people in your life. You need to have the right network. When Jesus told the disciples to throw their net on the other side of the boat, and he said they were pulling up the fish, and it said the nets were breaking because there were so many, I always liken that to those knots in the net being your network. The net is the network, but how tight are the knots? Those are your relationships. Those are the key relationships. Make sure that you've got the right knots tied in your network and have those people that are there. But I am seeing a trend. I'm seeing people out there who are saying, I want to get a little further off the grid. I don't know if I can completely do that, but I want to get a little further off the grid.

