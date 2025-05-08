EXPOSED: How Militaries Worldwide Are Engineering DEPOPULATION w/ Todd Callender

In this explosive interview, attorney Todd Callender joins me to expose the chilling truth behind the global depopulation agenda. We dig deep into evidence that militaries around the world are orchestrating covert operations designed to reduce populations—through biowarfare, experimental injections, and psychological manipulation. What’s the real endgame, and how can you protect yourself and your family? Don’t miss this critical breakdown of one of the most sinister plots of our time.

Welcome to Man in America, today we are asking a question you’re probably wrestling with: who’s pulling the strings behind the chaos? From COVID and the mRNA vaccine push to chemtrails and the targeting of our kids, it’s clear something bigger is at play.

My guest today, Todd Callender, drops a bombshell: a multinational military operation, backed by governments, corporations, and NGOs, driving a depopulation agenda. Sounds wild, right? But it’s hard to argue when everywhere we look we see turbo cancers, infertility, stillbirths, all spiking since Operation Warp Speed.

On today’s show we peel back the layers, and discuss how this all ties into control of the money supply, and here’s the kicker: it’s failing. You’re still here. I’m still here. This old world order is crumbling, and it’s not rebuilding in their favor. Tune in to hear why their end is near, despite the insanity ahead.

Staggering Increase in Morbidity and Mortality When I first started litigating this against the U.S. government, a lot of the data came out of the military's DMED database. It's the Department of Defense Epidemiological Database and they keep copious records on everybody that goes in from age 17 until they retire at whatever age that is. Typically, it's mid-40s and they have extraordinary detail on every kind of malady anybody could have. It's all reported so the military doctors can track trends, troop readiness, all of that stuff goes into it. We saw that 10 months in 2021, there was a 5,000% increase in morbidity and mortality. That's sickness and death over the entire preceding year of 2020. The shots came out in 2021. The mandate came out in 2021. That's when I filed the lawsuit against Lloyd Austin being the Secretary of Defense at the time. But 5,000% increase in all-cause morbidity and mortality in 10 months. Here we are years later, and just what you said, my Lord, all these people are dead and dying and cancer is exploding.

