UKRAINE: The BANKING CABAL’S Last Stand Before the GOLD RESET w/ Todd Callender

Every day I look at the news and it’s just a complete crap show, to put it lightly. Right now we’ve got a lot of discussion back and forth about Zelensky, his meeting with Trump, and how NATO and Europe is standing behind Zelensky. They are saying, “we back you, let’s go to war, let’s get World War III underway.” It just seems like there’s a group of people on this earth that want nothing more than complete chaos. They’re looking for every single way possible to make that happen.

Simultaneously, we have this massive shift happening in the global financial system. We see gold flowing into America like never before. There are talks about the potential default of the LBMA, the London Bullion Market Association, which is what fixes and sets the price of gold through the manipulation of the paper market.

There are so many big chess pieces all moving at once. The question I have is, how does it all fit together? How does what’s happening with the gold market tie into Zelensky and Putin, and Trump and Elon Musk and DOGE?

My guest today is my good friend, Todd Callender. What I enjoy about having Todd on the show is his ability to look at all these different events, and find the common thread. He’s a very smart guy and has a great ability to help us make sense of what’s happening around us and potentially understand what’s coming next. We will be diving into everything from gold and global gold-backed currencies, to Zelensky and money laundering, and Putin and World War III. Please enjoy the interview.

Unveiling Financial Criminality and Legal Offsets So if you have these liabilities, of the United States of America to, for example, the Federal Reserve who loaned us a bunch of money and we printed out of thin air and they were involved in criminality, isn't it possible or even likely that any debt due to them would be offset against their criminal culpability? The answer to that question is yes and it's not just the Federal Reserve. It goes all the way up to the Bank for International Settlements. What are we coming to learn? By the way, the BIS, for those of you who don't know, is the top bank. It's the bank that owns all the other banks, central banks. They are the controllers and makers of money. They have been involved in criminal conduct one way or another throughout the world. In many cases, these crimes are what we call strict liability crimes. It doesn't even require malintent. It just requires you are a party to the crime. Herein lies the issue. They are all parties to the crime. I think the best evidence of this, look it up for yourself, the banker for the Vatican, Vatican Bank, they extradited that guy to the United States in Trump's first term. They absolutely positively initiated civil asset forfeiture abroad. Where that resulted, nobody knows for sure. But what I can tell you is they implemented the laws, then they execute on those laws, which still exist today. Guess who didn't undo those? Mr. Biden could have said, “nope, those executive orders are gone.” But he didn't. He didn't. Why? And the answer to the question is that we've been watching a great giant show. That's what. While everybody is distracted with Biden falling up and down stairs and saying stupid stuff in the background, a lot of things were moving, including the IMF switch from the SDR, that's a basket of currencies, to monetary gold. That was the first indicator. Holy cow. This whole thing's going equity model instead of debt model economy.

