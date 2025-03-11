What the FDA is Hiding About Nicotine Will SHOCK You w/ Dr. Ardis

A lot of us are looking for ways to survive in this toxic world. When you look up at the sky you see chemtrails being dumped on us just about daily. They’re dumping chemicals in the sky. It’s clogging things up. It’s making us cough. It’s affecting our lungs. But even beyond that, we’ve now seen in the studies that are coming out, they’re showing that, yes, actually, the conspiracy theorists were right again, the vaccines are shedding. We are all exposed to spike proteins and unfortunately they are now part of our environment.

We’ve also found through my guest today, Dr. Bryan Ardis’ brilliant research that these spike proteins that are shedding on us are actually almost identical to snake venoms. It just so happens that spike proteins like snake venoms are binding to certain receptors in our cells and that’s what is making us sick.

What are the solutions? Dr. Bryan Ardis who went mega viral with the Watch the Water documentary, is now the person that is out on the rooftops screaming about nicotine. Nicotine has a bad wrap in our society, but we’ve learned more often than not that what we are told is bad for us by the corrupt medical system is usually good for us. Why has nicotine been so demonized? Every cigarette cart you look at says, “warning, nicotine is an addictive substance.” But what we’ve found through Dr. Ardis’s research is it’s actually not the nicotine that’s addictive in cigarettes, it’s the other chemicals they put into them.

On this show Dr. Bryan Ardis takes us on a deep dive into what nicotine actually does on a cellular level. I have been using nicotine for many months now and I can tell you, it’s magic. These patches are better than coffee, they aren’t addictive, they don’t cause you to feel jittery, and they’ve helped my focus and energy. Let’s dive into the healing principles of nicotine!

Nicotine, Diet, and Ivermectin: Defenders Against COVID-19

The function is controlled by acetylcholine either moving or not moving between cells. Follow me? So this nicotine receptor called alpha seven nicotine receptors that most of the venoms of COVID-19 target and the rabies virus, as I just showed you in that study, they referenced alpha seven nicotine receptors, snake venoms, most of them target alpha seven nicotine receptors. For a tobacco user, and not just a tobacco user, if you ate a lot of eggplants every day, tomatoes every week, potatoes every week, cauliflower, celery, all of these vegetables have nicotine. If you were eating those during COVID, you most likely didn't get COVID either, just like the tobacco users. The more of those vegetables you eat with nicotine, the less likely you're going to get sick because there's nicotine from tobacco use or those vegetables you're eating those actually are perfect nicotine in those foods, 100% is shaped in the exact same shape of the receptors of nicotine on every cell in the human body. Nicotine is perfect. You know what else is really close to the shape of nicotine that also provided benefit in COVID-19? Ivermectin. Ivermectin is almost the same shape as nicotine, and for most people, it would bind to the same nicotine receptors and as COVID was circulating in the blood with its spike proteins that would bind to those nicotine receptors, they couldn't bind to them because something, like you mentioned, was already occupying that space. So for people who have long COVID, what's amazing is the snake venom proteins called spike proteins of rabies, HIV, and COVID all of these nicotine receptors targeting venom proteins. If you add nicotine to your body and you don't have any, but you already had been diagnosed with those things, your human body knows it will take on and grab on the cells. That receptor will grab nicotine instead of any of the venoms and release them because those nicotine receptors want an agonist to turn on the cell's function.

Latest Breaking Research Miraculous Effects from wearing Small low dosage 4 mg Nicotine Patches. Eliminate or significantly reduce the symptoms of: Tinnitus, Alzheimers, Parkinsons, long Covid, and many many more seemingly incurable ailments. Enhance mental clarity. Improve eyesight and more. Loss of taste and smell due to Covid often totally recovered within 5 days of using the patches. Pre-dementia patient reports that eyesight and clearer thinking was massively improved within 1 hr of application of the 4 mg patch. Why does the Nicotine work when nothing else does? Nicotine acts as an agonist to the Nicotinic receptor sites already on every cell of your body and brain. An agonist is an action that "Turns on" and activates a cellular response. Covid and other pathogenic mishaps act to "Turn off" the response. That's why these nicotine patches work so fast. It's as simple as turning on the switches. Big Pharma does not want you to know that virtually all of these disorders can be improved or even reversed. Vanderbilthealth.com validates the hidden research, as has Harvard University proven since 2015 and before that Nicotine is NOT addictive. Furthermore in the article Behavioral Pharmacoholgy of the Colonergic System, published on Springerlink.com the agonistic effect of Nicotine ( as well as the much suppressed Ivermectin) definitely "... inprove congnitive function)

